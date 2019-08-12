Parental leave may become a trending topic during the morning news on KMOV (Channel 4).
Station honchos reported that on Thursday, their two "News 4 This Morning" anchors — Cory Stark and Marissa Hollowed — welcomed new babies into their families.
And the tykes arrived on the scene just 91 minutes apart, a station release said.
First to arrive was Caden Matthew Stark. The newest Stark (the couple's second son) made his debut at 8:03 a.m., Thursday and weighed in at 8 pounds, 11 ounces.
Welcome to the #n4tm family, Caden! @CoryStarkKMOV now has a family of 4! pic.twitter.com/1AFapOU68O— KMOV (@KMOV) August 12, 2019
Then at 9:34 a.m. Thursday, Liam Archer joined the party. Hollowed's first child, young Liam tipped the scales at 5 pounds, 11 ounces.
The station reported that all parties are doing fine.
Congratulations @mhollowed! Meet one of the newest members of the #n4tm family! pic.twitter.com/rO5qhgMAC9— KMOV (@KMOV) August 12, 2019
Stark started at KMOV as a night-side reporter in November 2013. He was named co-anchor of the morning news show in February 2017.
Hollowed left a station in Columbia, Missouri, in July 2017 to join Stark as the other anchor for the 4-7 a.m. newscast.