Cory Stark and Marissa Hollowed

KMOV (Channel 4) "News 4 This Morning" anchors Cory Stark and Marissa Hollowed.

Parental leave may become a trending topic during the morning news on KMOV (Channel 4).

Station honchos reported that on Thursday, their two "News 4 This Morning" anchors — Cory Stark and Marissa Hollowed — welcomed new babies into their families.

And the tykes arrived on the scene just 91 minutes apart, a station release said.

First to arrive was Caden Matthew Stark. The newest Stark (the couple's second son) made his debut at 8:03 a.m., Thursday and weighed in at 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

Then at 9:34 a.m. Thursday, Liam Archer joined the party. Hollowed's first child, young Liam tipped the scales at 5 pounds, 11 ounces.

The station reported that all parties are doing fine.

Stark started at KMOV as a night-side reporter in November 2013. He was named co-anchor of the morning news show in February 2017.

Hollowed left a station in Columbia, Missouri, in July 2017 to join Stark as the other anchor for the 4-7 a.m. newscast.

