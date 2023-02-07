Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to the State of the Union address on Tuesday, two Metro East congresswomen have embraced different approaches:

Nikki Budzinski is taking advantage of her “plus-one,” while Mary Miller is opting to exercise a “minus-one.”

Budzinski, a Democrat whose 13th District includes portions of Madison and St. Clair counties, plans to bring an IBEW union electrician, Andrea Kelly of Decatur, as her special guest when President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress.

Budzinski said Kelly “shows us just how important apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs are to the economic mobility of our communities.”

And on the other side of the aisle ...

Miller, a Republican whose 15th District includes parts of Madison County including all or parts of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon, said she will not be attending the speech as a “protest of Joe Biden’s record of lying to the American people ... about the damage he has caused to our country.”

But Miller is giving a ticket to retired Air Force Col. Mark A. Hurley of Sherman, Illinois, who Miller says retired from the military because of Biden’s unjust COVID vaccine mandate.