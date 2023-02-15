Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Welcome to Missouri politics, where two felons who are also registered lobbyists have teamed up to help people getting out of prison.

Last week, less than two years after being sentenced to federal prison on fraud charges, former state Rep. Courtney Curtis reentered the politics game by filing as a lobbyist with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

And then on Tuesday, Curtis himself became the client of Eapen Thampy, a Missouri lobbyist with a felony drug conviction.

Curtis pleaded guilty in November 2020 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to three counts of wire fraud.

He admitted defrauding campaign donors by using approximately $47,000 for personal expenses in 2016 and 2017, and then filing false campaign finance reports to cover up his crimes. In March 2021, he was sentenced to 21 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $47,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors said Curtis took 14 trips over 18 months, often with companions, and also paid his rent and utilities, bought meals and made cash withdrawals with the campaign money.

Before sentencing Curtis, Judge Stephen R. Clark said that he had tallied up the 822 financial transactions representing misuse of campaign funds, including cash withdrawals in or near casinos.

After representing the Ferguson area in the state Legislature for six years, Curtis worked for former St. Louis County Council member Hazel Erby and current member Rita Days.

Thampy’s encounters with the law began in 2018, when he admittedly helped broker a deal to sell 100 pounds of marijuana.

His Missouri lobbyist registration was terminated in 2019 after he was indicted on felony charges of marijuana possession and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. He pleaded guilty in July 2020 to marijuana distribution charges.

Thampy then re-registered as a lobbyist in September 2021. Since then, Thampy has worked in opposition to the marijuana-legalization amendment that voters ultimately approved last year.

His client list now does not include marijuana companies, just several in the industrial hemp and CBD industries.

But the budding partnership between the two lobbyists has nothing to do with campaign money, marijuana or medicinal mushrooms, a new issue with which Thampy is involved.

Their pairing is related to work Curtis said he is doing for what now is listed as his sole lobbying client, 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Curtis said the organization has long been involved in mentoring programs, but has recently expanded its efforts to help people recently released from prison.

“Like me, there are people who have fallen off the path,” Curtis said. “And I know that when I was released (from prison in October), I faced some challenges.”

“But everyone deserves a second chance, and there have been people in the community who’ve been willing to give me one,” Curtis said. “So this is my attempt to pay that back.”

Thampy said he is helping Curtis make connections with people and programs involved with prison reentry efforts, something Thampy works on as a lobbyist for The Help KC, a reentry program for women in the Kansas City area.

Updated at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

