Two more Belleville notables join city’s Walk of Fame

The number of plaques on the Belleville Walk of Fame grew by two last week, as a pair of city pioneers were recognized for their contributions.

The new honorees are Theodore Erasmus Hilgard and Ruth A. Sterling.

A judge in Germany, Hilgard moved to the Belleville area in 1836 and bought 134 acres to farm. He later subdivided the land, selling some to develop the village of West Belleville and donating another parcel to start a school that became part of the Belleville educational system.

Belleville native Sterling, who died in 1994, was a 1922 graduate of Belleville Township High School. She worked her way from being a secretary at the Belleville Casket Co. to serving as its president from 1953 to 1972. She also was a founder of the Belleville chapter of the St. Clair County League of Women Voters.

The city’s Walk of Fame began in 2014 and names two new members every two years. Past inductees include professional golfer Bob Goalby and legendary “Beverly Hillbillies” star Buddy Ebsen.

