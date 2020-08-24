 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two more Belleville notables join city’s Walk of Fame
0 comments

Two more Belleville notables join city’s Walk of Fame

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Belleville Walk of Fame

Belleville Walk of Fame (Photo by City of Belleville)

The number of plaques on the Belleville Walk of Fame grew by two last week, as a pair of city pioneers were recognized for their contributions.

The new honorees are Theodore Erasmus Hilgard and Ruth A. Sterling.

A judge in Germany, Hilgard moved to the Belleville area in 1836 and bought 134 acres to farm. He later subdivided the land, selling some to develop the village of West Belleville and donating another parcel to start a school that became part of the Belleville educational system. 

Belleville native Sterling, who died in 1994, was a 1922 graduate of Belleville Township High School. She worked her way from being a secretary at the Belleville Casket Co. to serving as its president from 1953 to 1972. She also was a founder of the Belleville chapter of the St. Clair County League of Women Voters.

The city’s Walk of Fame began in 2014 and names two new members every two years. Past inductees include professional golfer Bob Goalby and legendary “Beverly Hillbillies” star Buddy Ebsen.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports