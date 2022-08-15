 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two SLU chess team members win honors at world meet

United States Chess Championships kick off in St. Louis

Woman grandmaster Tatev Abrahamyan prepares to move a knight while competing against woman grandmaster Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova, not pictured, during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Women's Championships at the St. Louis Chess Club in St. Louis on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. The tournament runs Oct. 6 through Oct. 19 at the St. Louis Chess Club. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

The St. Louis University chess team had five team members in India last week to compete in the 44th World Chess Olympiad — with two of the players winning individual honors.

Nikolaos Theodorou, a public health/social justice major, represented Greece in the competition and finished second in the second-division competition; and Gabriela Antova, a junior business major, finished in fifth place in the fourth division of the women’s competition.

Other players at the Olympiad who also play on the SLU squad were Benjamin Bok of The Netherlands; Cemil Can Ali Marandi of Turkey; and Stavroula Tsolakidou of Greece.

Bok, Marandi and Theodorou also were members of the SLU squad that won the U.S. collegiate chess national championship in April.

The Olympiad is held every two years and is “arguably the most important chess event in the world,” said SLU chess coach Alejandro Ramirez, adding that the meet includes competitors from more than 180 countries.

