Two St. Louis authors have new books hitting the shelves

Seasons change, we can always count on that ... much in the same way we can depend on former news anchor Don Marsh and St. Louis sports aficionado Ed Wheatley to keep writing books.

To the surprise of but a few rabid readers, the two local paragraph-producers have new editions on the shelves.

For Marsh, who now works in the field of fiction after more than 40 years of funneling facts on television and radio, has just released “The Reunion.”

The premise of his new page-turner is that a group of high-school friends gather for their 35-year reunion and recall — in “Rashomon”-like fashion — the events surrounding the disappearance of a friend on graduation night.

This latest effort is Marsh’s seventh novel since he began his new career just two years ago. Prior to his foray into fiction, he wrote three nonfiction books.

A member of the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame, Marsh spent 27 years as an anchor on KTVI (Channel 2) and KDNL (Channel 30). He followed that with 14 years as a show host on public radio.

For Wheatley, his latest book is his fourth in the sports genre: “Forgotten Teams and Moments from America’s Best Sports Town.”

Published by Reedy Press, the book officially comes out Saturday.

To trumpet the release, Wheatley will be signing copies of his book at a sports collectors show, from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at 4300 Hoffmeister Ave. The event is free and open to the public.

The book promises to be a wealth of reference material for the trivia-minded among us, as it delves into forgotten aspects of our fair burg.

Wheatley — best known as president of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society — started his book-writing career in 2017 as a co-author (along with Bill Borst and Bill Rogers) of “The St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team.”

He also penned “Baseball in St. Louis: From Little Leagues to Major Leagues,” which covered not only pro baseball, but also semipro and amateur action around St. Louis.

Last year, he wrote “Wrestling at the Chase,” which chronicles the longstanding and wildly popular local television show that featured professional wrestling matches on KPLR (Channel 11) for more than 25 years.

Both the wrestling book and the Browns work were made into documentaries by Nine PBS.