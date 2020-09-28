 Skip to main content
Two STL counties test positive in health-community study
Two STL counties test positive in health-community study

SLU faculty volunteer for health screening

Trinity Green, 4, who is about to enter preschool at Walbridge Elementary, gets her blood pressure checked by Emma Kulig, a first-year St. Louis University medical student on Sunday, August 19, 2012, at a back-to-school health fair at Loyola Academy in midtown St. Louis. Volunteers from the SLU medical school faculty and students took about 150 children getting physical checks and health care counseling. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Should health concerns be at the top of your priority list, then consider moving west, or heading east.

St. Charles County was the only entry from STL to make the top 100 — No. 82, to be exact — of the "Healthiest Counties in the U.S.," according to U.S. News & World Report.

Monroe County, Illinois, at No. 142, was the only other sector of our mighty metro to crack the list's top 500 counties.

The rankings were based on a variety of factors, including access to health care, public safety, housing, education, food/nutrition, infrastructure and environmental quality.

The healthiest county in the nation was judged to be Los Alamos County, New Mexico, and six of the top 10 locations were counties in Colorado.

