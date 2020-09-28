Two STL counties test positive in health-community study

Should health concerns be at the top of your priority list, then consider moving west, or heading east.
St. Charles County was the only entry from STL to make the top 100 — No. 82, to be exact — of the "Healthiest Counties in the U.S.," according to U.S. News & World Report.
Monroe County, Illinois, at No. 142, was the only other sector of our mighty metro to crack the list's top 500 counties.
The rankings were based on a variety of factors, including access to health care, public safety, housing, education, food/nutrition, infrastructure and environmental quality.
The healthiest county in the nation was judged to be Los Alamos County, New Mexico, and six of the top 10 locations were counties in Colorado.
