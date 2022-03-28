Two STL kids' museums dominate national list

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Local children and their parents are quite familiar with the fun and hours of diversion available at both the City Museum and Magic House.

And now, USA Today knows it too.

STL was the only mighty metro in the U.S. to land two of its kids' museums in a top 10 list from the national publication.

The City Museum ended up in the No. 2 spot in the publication's readers poll. Editor had this to say about the downtown St. Louis museum:

"Housed in the 600,000-square-foot former warehouse of the International Shoe Company, the St. Louis City Museum has a bit of everything – the world's largest jungle gym, a 10-story spiral slide and a rooftop garden with stellar views of the city."

Magic House clocked in at No. 4, and was lauded for helping "visiting kids explore their curiosity, enhance their creativity and develop their problem solving skills."

Beating out City Museum for the top spot was The DoSeum in San Antonio.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.