Two STL women plied their skills in a fashion competition that called for making wedding dresses — out of toilet paper.
Ashley Ulicni of St. Louis and Gale Mathis of the House Springs area of Jefferson County were two of the 12 finalist in the "15th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest."
The event required contestants to design their outfits from Quilted Northern toilet paper. The only other materials that the 1,576 contestants could use were tape, glue, needle and thread.
Ulicni, in her third swipe at the contest, used 19 rolls of toilet paper and spent eight weeks creating her entry, which featured more than 1,600 ruffles and glitter-glue jewels.
Mathis, who lives in the House Springs area, was a first-time entrant. She used 41 rolls to create not only the dress, but also the wings, the owl, the falconer's gloves and even the shoes.
Alas, neither Mathis nor Ulicni won one of the top three prizes, which were awarded Monday night in New York. The event was broadcast on TLC and hosted by Paige Davis of the television show "Trading Spaces."