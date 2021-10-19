Two Washington U. experts elected to medical academy

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Two Washington University medical school experts have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

Membership in the academy, which was announced Monday, is considered a high honor in health and medicine and is given to those who have "demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service."

Samuel Achilefu is a radiology professor and director of the optical radiology laboratory at the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology. He was recognized for outstanding contributions in the field of optical imaging for identifying sites of diseases.

Dr. Joan L. Luby, a child psychiatrist, is being lauded for her work with early-onset brain and behavior disorders, particularly clinical depression in preschoolers. She is the founder and director of the university’s early emotional development program.

