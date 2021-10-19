 Skip to main content
Two Washington U. experts elected to medical academy
Two Washington University medical school experts have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

Membership in the academy, which was announced Monday, is considered a high honor in health and medicine and is given to those who have "demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service."

Samuel Achilefu, left, and Dr. Joan L. Luby, both of Washington University's medical school, have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (Photo by Washington University)

Samuel Achilefu is a radiology professor and director of the optical radiology laboratory at the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology. He was recognized for outstanding contributions in the field of optical imaging for identifying sites of diseases.

Dr. Joan L. Luby, a child psychiatrist, is being lauded for her work with early-onset brain and behavior disorders, particularly clinical depression in preschoolers. She is the founder and director of the university’s early emotional development program.

