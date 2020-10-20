 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Washington U. professors named to National Academy of Medicine
0 comments

Two Washington U. professors named to National Academy of Medicine

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
barch bateman

Deanna M. Barch and Dr. Randall J. Bateman. (Photos courtesy of Washington University)

Two medically inclined Washington University professors — Deanna M. Barch and Dr. Randall J. Bateman — have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

Membership is awarded "to those who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service."

Deanna M. Barch

Washington University professor Deanna M. Barch. (Photo by Washington University)

Barch, an expert in cognitive and language deficits in psychological disorders, is chair of the psychological and brain sciences department and a professor of psychiatry and radiology.

She was recognized for her work in helping to identify mechanisms that cause psychosis and other mental illnesses.

Barch and some colleagues recently were awarded a $13.7 million grant by the National Institute on Drug Abuse to continue their research into adolescent brain development.

Dr. Randall J. Bateman

Dr. Randall J. Bateman, a pioneer in Alzheimer's research. (Photo by Washington University)

Bateman, a leading Alzheimer’s disease researcher, also is the director of an international research partnership focused on understanding rare forms of Alzheimer’s disease.

The academy selected Bateman for his work in developing the first highly specific blood test for Alzheimer’s, and for pioneering a technology that helps scientists assess the effectiveness of experimental treatments.

The holder of 47 active or pending patents, Bateman also serves as a primary mentor for postdoctoral researchers and graduate and medical students.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports