Two Washington U. professors named to National Academy of Medicine

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Two medically inclined Washington University professors — Deanna M. Barch and Dr. Randall J. Bateman — have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

Membership is awarded "to those who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service."

Barch, an expert in cognitive and language deficits in psychological disorders, is chair of the psychological and brain sciences department and a professor of psychiatry and radiology.

She was recognized for her work in helping to identify mechanisms that cause psychosis and other mental illnesses.

Barch and some colleagues recently were awarded a $13.7 million grant by the National Institute on Drug Abuse to continue their research into adolescent brain development.