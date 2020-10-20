Two Washington U. professors named to National Academy of Medicine

Two medically inclined Washington University professors — Deanna M. Barch and Dr. Randall J. Bateman — have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.
Membership is awarded "to those who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service."
Barch, an expert in cognitive and language deficits in psychological disorders, is chair of the psychological and brain sciences department and a professor of psychiatry and radiology.
She was recognized for her work in helping to identify mechanisms that cause psychosis and other mental illnesses.
Barch and some colleagues recently were awarded a $13.7 million grant by the National Institute on Drug Abuse to continue their research into adolescent brain development.
Bateman, a leading Alzheimer’s disease researcher, also is the director of an international research partnership focused on understanding rare forms of Alzheimer’s disease.
The academy selected Bateman for his work in developing the first highly specific blood test for Alzheimer’s, and for pioneering a technology that helps scientists assess the effectiveness of experimental treatments.
The holder of 47 active or pending patents, Bateman also serves as a primary mentor for postdoctoral researchers and graduate and medical students.
