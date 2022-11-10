Two well-known St. Louis social activists start new radio show

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Two voices familiar in local social-justice circles now will be heard once a week on St. Louis airwaves.

Aldolphus Pruitt, president of the St. Louis chapter of the NAACP, and the Rev. Darryl Gray, a well-known civil rights activist, are co-hosting “Point Black” on KATZ (1600 AM), a station that goes by “Hallelujah” and features gospel music.

The show made its debut Thursday, and is set to air from 9 to 10 a.m. every Thursday.

About the first show, Pruitt said, “It went well. We got a lot of nice comments and people said they liked the content.”

Pruitt noted that next week, the show’s special guest will be Megan Elyia Green, the newly elected president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.