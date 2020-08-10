You are the owner of this article.
U.S. Bank's Otto named chairman of Variety Club charity
U.S. Bank's Otto named chairman of Variety Club charity

Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis has gone to the bank to find its new board chairman, who also happens to be an old board chairman.

Lawrence "Larry" K. Otto, the metro's market president for U.S. Bank, has been named to succeed Warner Baxter, chief executive officer of Ameren Corp., who is stepping down after a three-year stint.

Lawrence K. Otto

Lawrence K. Otto (Photo by Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis)

A St. Louis native, Otto previously has served as chairman of the charity's board and said in a statement that he looks forward to another term.

"Their innovative programs empower children with special needs and help us to be a more inclusive and caring community. In our current environment, the organization’s programs are incredibly essential," Otto said.

Variety Executive Director Brian Roy also announced that Post-Dispatch President and Publisher Ian Caso has been named as a board director.

"It is my privilege to represent the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as we help share the news of how Variety inspires and empowers children with special needs,” Caso said in a statement.



