U.S. Grant honored by US House

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A drive that began more than a year ago to honor Ulysses S. Grant just got closer to its ultimate goal.

Led by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-2nd District, the House of Representatives has passed legislation that posthumously promotes the former Civil War Union commander to “General of the Armies of the United States.”

The bill now goes to the U.S. Senate for final approval, where former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt had introduced similar legislation.

The promotion would make Grant only the third U.S. general thusly honored, joining George Washington and World War I chief John “Black Jack” Pershing, a Missouri native and graduate of what now is Truman State University.

Grant’s tie to the St. Louis area began right after he graduated from West Point in 1843, when he was stationed at Jefferson Barracks.

While there, he would would have dinner at White Haven in southwest St. Louis County, the home of the Dent family, whose son Frederick Dent was Grant’s roommate at West Point.

It was at White Haven, now part of the U.S. Grant National Historic Site near Grant’s Farm in Grantwood Village, that he met and began courting Julia Dent.

The couple married in 1848, but spent much time apart as Grant moved from one military post to another. Sorely missing his wife, Grant resigned his Army commission in 1854 and returned to St. Louis County, where he built a log cabin called Hardscrabble on Dent property near White Haven.

Trying, and failing, to earn a living here as a farmer, he moved in 1860 to Galena, Illinois and worked as a shopkeeper. He rejoined the Army in 1861, shortly after Confederate forces attacked Fort Sumter.

Wagner said in a statement that she was “proud to pass this legislation to honor one of the most influential military leaders in American history.”