U.S. women's hockey goalie Alex Cavallini lauded by Brentwood

Hockey star Alex Cavallini, Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt

Hockey star Alex Cavallini with Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt (Photo by City of Brentwood)

 City of Brentwood

The next time Olympic hockey star Alex Cavallini  wheels around Brentwood, she will be carrying the keys to the city.

At its meeting Monday, the Brentwood Board of Alderman honored the goaltender for the U.S. women's hockey team that recently won a silver medal at the games in China.

Cavallini was a member of the gold medal-winning team in 2018 in South Korea and has won numerous world championships. She also was an All-American while playing at the University of Wisconsin and has played in professional women's hockey leagues.

Cavallini is married to Aidan Cavallini, son of Gino Cavallini and nephew of Paul Cavallini, both former Blues players. The couple lives in Brentwood.

Also, Alex Cavallini will be the star of a meet-and-greet at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Brentwood Ice Rink, 2505 South Brentwood Boulevard.

She will be on hand for a free public skating session and be available for autographs and photos. There also will be a short question-and-answer session.

