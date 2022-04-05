U.S. women's hockey goalie Alex Cavallini lauded by Brentwood

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The next time Olympic hockey star Alex Cavallini wheels around Brentwood, she will be carrying the keys to the city.

At its meeting Monday, the Brentwood Board of Alderman honored the goaltender for the U.S. women's hockey team that recently won a silver medal at the games in China.

Cavallini was a member of the gold medal-winning team in 2018 in South Korea and has won numerous world championships. She also was an All-American while playing at the University of Wisconsin and has played in professional women's hockey leagues.

Cavallini is married to Aidan Cavallini, son of Gino Cavallini and nephew of Paul Cavallini, both former Blues players. The couple lives in Brentwood.

Also, Alex Cavallini will be the star of a meet-and-greet at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Brentwood Ice Rink, 2505 South Brentwood Boulevard.

She will be on hand for a free public skating session and be available for autographs and photos. There also will be a short question-and-answer session.

