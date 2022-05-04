Ukrainian combat reporter takes time to post Mizzou pics

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Illia Ponomarenko is a Ukrainian journalist for the Kyiv Independent, covering his nation's war with Russia through its heaviest fighting.

With more than 1.1 million Twitter followers, he is one of the most popular English-speaking reporters in the world.

So it was good to see that the combat correspondent had time last week to recall his peaceful, but pandemic-abbreviated, stay in 2020 in Columbia, Missouri.

Ponomarenko was a member of that year's fellowship class of Alfred Friendly Press Partners at the University of Missouri's School of Journalism.

And surprisingly on April 29, he posted a shot of downtown Columbia, focusing on an American flag waving over a Jiffy Lube near Broadway.

The caption reads: "My happy days in Columbia MO. I think this is the most typical American street view ever seen."

When a follower replied they had lived in the area shown in the photo, Ponomarenko replied, "Same here. I lived on W. Broadway just in front of John A. Steward Park."

David Reed, program director for Alfred Friendly Press Partners, said he got to know Ponomarenko fairly well during his stay.

"He really fell in love with the Midwest, and he was only here for like four and a half weeks," Reed said, adding that Ponomarenko especially enjoyed borrowing Reed's bicycle to ride the Katy Trail.

"Given that he's a cyclist, you can guess he's outgoing. And he has a great sense of humor," Reed said.

Arriving in Columbia in early March 2020, one week before most businesses closed in the college town, Ponomarenko and the other fellows managed to get in about four weeks of training before heading out, Reed said.

Ponomarenko began writing combat dispatches five years ago, when he was a college student. Then he plied his trade for the Kyiv Post, which was his employer when he was in Missouri.

When that paper abruptly dismissed its staff in late 2021, he and his recently unemployed colleagues started the online Independent.

Reed said that since the 2020 fellowships were cut short by COVID-19, Reed said the program hopes at some point to get those fellows back in the U.S. to finish their stints — which for Ponomarenko will be to work with the Pentagon reporter for USA Today.

Reed said that for Ponomarenko, and other Ukrainian journalists who have been Friendly Fellows, the conflict with Russia was foremost in their minds, even if it did not always register as heavily with Americans.

"We've had (Ukrainian reporters) since 2014 and they've always talked about it," Reed said. "They'd keep telling us, 'This is a real war.'"

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.