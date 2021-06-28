UMSL again scores high among best schools for veterans

For military veterans in Missouri, the University of Missouri St. Louis is their best bet for continuing their education.
According to the publication Military Times, UMSL was picked as the best choice in the state, and No. 37 in the entire U.S. on its list of "2021 Best for Vets: Colleges.”
This is the seventh consecutive year that the publication, which looked at 366 colleges and universities, has included UMSL in the top 50 schools nationally.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Jim Craig, chair of UMSL's sociology department, said one key to the high ranking is the school's veterans' center, which was established in 2012 and helps the approximately 400 veterans on campus adapt to college life.
The listers also noted that UMSL is a "national leader in the 'Veterans Studies' movement, offering courses that explore the veteran experience and advocates for better veterans policies."
A handful of other Missouri schools cracked the top 100 on the list: Park University in Kansas City (51), Columbia College (59), Missouri University of Science & Technology (64), University of Missouri Kansas City (70) and the University of Missouri Columbia (72).