Underground Railroad tours starting this month in Alton

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Local history buffs will want to climb on board a civil rights-inspired tour starting later this month in Alton.

The Underground Railroad, the system of trails and shelters that escaped slaves used to flee the South before the Civil War, is the subject of two-hour guided tours by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

The first two-hour shuttle tour is Feb. 29, with 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. trips. Other tours will follow on the last Saturday of the month through June.

The tours will be conducted by history professor and author J.E. Robinson of Alton.

Sites on the tour include two churches that played crucial roles in the underground operation:

• The Union Baptist Church in Alton, organized in 1836, is one of the oldest black churches in Illinois. The congregation was started by John Anderson, who was the newspaper pressman for abolitionist Elijah P. Lovejoy. In 1837, Lovejoy was killed by a pro-slavery mob.