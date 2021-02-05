United Way elects SLATE chief to board

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The United Way of Greater St. Louis has elected Howard Hayes to its board of directors.
Hayes, the executive director of the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE), now will become part of the charity's effort to raise money.
In a statement, Hayes said United Way plays "an important role in promoting innovative practices and training programs that help create income and opportunities for communities in the St. Louis area."
