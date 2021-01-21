Unsafe conditions hold Missouri down among best-driving states

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Motorists in our bustling bi-state have long debated whether Missouri or Illinois is a better state for driving.

One source, sadly, says the answer is Illinois.

According to personal-finance website WalletHub, the Show-Me sector of the U.S. came in at a lowly No. 40 — thanks in no small part to the fact that we were dead last, No. 50, when it came to driving safety.

Conversely, the Prairie portion of our nation clocked in at No. 14 overall.

More on safety later, but first let's dwell a moment on Missouri's positives:

Missouri performed well — Nos. 11 and 15, respectively, when it came to "vehicle ownership and maintenance" and "access to maintenance."

In one subcategory, Missouri was No. 2 for lowest gas costs, with only Mississippi having lower pump prices.

We even hover in the middle of the pack, No. 29, in the area of traffic and infrastructure, which takes into account commute times, bridge and road quality, rush-hour times and total days of icy or rainy-weather driving.