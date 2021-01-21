 Skip to main content
Unsafe conditions hold Missouri down among best-driving states
Motorists in our bustling bi-state have long debated whether Missouri or Illinois is a better state for driving.

One source, sadly, says the answer is Illinois.

According to personal-finance website WalletHub, the Show-Me sector of the U.S. came in at a lowly No. 40 — thanks in no small part to the fact that we were dead last, No. 50, when it came to driving safety.

Conversely, the Prairie portion of our nation clocked in at No. 14 overall.

More on safety later, but first let's dwell a moment on Missouri's positives:

Missouri performed well — Nos. 11 and 15, respectively, when it came to "vehicle ownership and maintenance" and "access to maintenance."

In one subcategory, Missouri was No. 2 for lowest gas costs, with only Mississippi having lower pump prices.

We even hover in the middle of the pack, No. 29, in the area of traffic and infrastructure, which takes into account commute times, bridge and road quality, rush-hour times and total days of icy or rainy-weather driving.

But then we arrive at "safety," a category in which absolutely zero states finished worse than us.

That category judged us on car theft rate, theft from vehicles, enforcement of driving under the influence laws, and traffic fatalities.

Illinois managed to finish in the Top 10 in two categories: No. 5 in access to maintenance and No. 6 in safety.

Here are the rankings for our other border neighbors: Iowa (4), Tennessee (5), Kentucky (6), Kansas (12), Nebraska (13), Oklahoma (20) and Arkansas (26).

The best state in the U.S. for driving is Texas. The worst state is Hawaii.

