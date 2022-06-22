‘Unsung hero’ lawyer Ned Lemkemeier remembered

Although many may never have heard of Ned O. Lemkemeier, many have also benefitted from his lifetime efforts.
Lemkemeier, a lawyer for 60 years, died June 13 at the age of 85. A memorial service, which was originally planned for Saturday, has been postponed until Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Ladue, because of family illness.
"Talk about an unsung hero," said Denny Reagan, who recently retired as head of The Muny.
"It's hard to really explain what he meant to St. Louis. So many people over the years went to him when they needed the right answer," Reagan said.
One such group in the 1990s was St. Louis Public Schools as they tried to reach an agreement in a school desegregation case.
Lemkemeier worked closely with Washington University chancellor William Danforth and legendary civil-rights lawyer Frankie Muse Freeman on the settlement reached in 1999.