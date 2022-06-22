 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Unsung hero’ lawyer Ned Lemkemeier remembered

Although many may never have heard of Ned O. Lemkemeier, many have also benefitted from his lifetime efforts.

Lemkemeier, a lawyer for 60 years, died June 13 at the age of 85. A memorial service, which was originally planned for  Saturday, has been postponed until Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Ladue, because of family illness.

"Talk about an unsung hero," said Denny Reagan, who recently retired as head of The Muny.

"It's hard to really explain what he meant to St. Louis. So many people over the years went to him when they needed the right answer," Reagan said.

One such group in the 1990s was St. Louis Public Schools as they tried to reach an agreement in a school desegregation case.

Lemkemeier worked closely with Washington University chancellor William Danforth and legendary civil-rights lawyer Frankie Muse Freeman on the settlement reached in 1999.

Lemkemeier grew up in University City and graduated in 1962 from Washington University law school.

He worked for Monsanto Co. for three years before teaming with his father-in-law, Charles Spoehrer, in their own law firm that specialized in labor and employment law. It merged in 1984 with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. 

Public schools were not the only beneficiaries of Lemkemeier's time and talents.

He was a longtime member of the board of directors of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and The Muny, and also served stints as president of both groups. He also was on the boards of the Central Institute for the Deaf, St. Luke's Hospital, Siteman Cancer Center and the Starkloff Disability Institute. He also was a two-term member of the Ladue City Council.

Reagan got to know his "great friend" when Lemkemeier represented The Muny in contract talks with labor unions at the venue.

"The guy was the most trustworthy person in St. Louis; smart and unpretentious, a straight shooter with a heart of gold," Reagan said.

John Lemkemeier said his father was quiet and humble. "As a father, in terms of telling me what to do, he was not that type; he modeled everything," he said.

Other survivors include his wife, Sally; another son, David Lemkemeier; five grandchildren and a sister, Carol Goettman.

When it came to advice, David Lemkemeier said his father doled out one main piece of advice, befitting a man who spent his life in negotiations.

"Listen before you talk," the son quoted his father. "It's the only way to get people to common ground."

