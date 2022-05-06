 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unusual 'Super Guppy' airplane coming to STL

  • 0

Time remains to see if the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo fits into your summer schedule — but do consider that this year's show will spotlight one incredibly unusual aircraft.

The "Super Guppy"

The "Super Guppy" (Photo by NASA)

The "Super Guppy" from NASA's Aero Spacelines will be making its first appearance in STL. The cargo aircraft is used for hauling outsize components and is the only airplane to ever carry a complete stage of a Saturn V rocket.

The air show, presented by Boeing, will be June 11-12 at the Spirit of St. Louis airport in Chesterfield. As usual, it will include a performance from the U.S. Navy "Blue Angels."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vietnam War ‘fugitive’ Howard Mechanic taking part in reunion event

Vietnam War ‘fugitive’ Howard Mechanic taking part in reunion event

Howard Mechanic and Nina Gilden Seavey — STL's most famous Vietnam-era fugitive and the filmmaker who documented his flight — will be in St. Louis next month.

On May 21, Mechanic and Seavey will take part in one of the three seminars being presented under the banner of "Our Movements of 1970.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News