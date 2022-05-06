Unusual 'Super Guppy' airplane coming to STL

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Time remains to see if the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo fits into your summer schedule — but do consider that this year's show will spotlight one incredibly unusual aircraft.
The "Super Guppy" from NASA's Aero Spacelines will be making its first appearance in STL. The cargo aircraft is used for hauling outsize components and is the only airplane to ever carry a complete stage of a Saturn V rocket.
The air show, presented by Boeing, will be June 11-12 at the Spirit of St. Louis airport in Chesterfield. As usual, it will include a performance from the U.S. Navy "Blue Angels."
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
