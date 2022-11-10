Upcoming history show features old St. Louis theaters

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ron “Johnny Rabbit” Elz is taking to the boards with his next local history show on Tuesday at the Missouri History Museum.

Dubbed “The Front Row,” the focus will be on theatrical performances, and theaters, from the past. The presentation starts at 11 a.m. in the museum’s Lee Auditorium.

Laura Peters, archivist at The Muny, will talk about that venerable venue’s history and Tom Stockman will delve into movies made in St. Louis.

Other speakers include Margaret Steven, who will share stories about the saving of the old Ozark theater in Webster Groves, and Ed Wheatley will present a look at the old “Wrestling at the Chase” shows, filmed for years at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel.

The doors open at 10:30 with live music by Kittie Moller and Vincent Golomski of the band Fanfare.