UPI looks at photo copyright issues with McCloskey's greeting cards

Suspicion of a copyright violation seems small-caliber compared to felony firearms charges, but Mark and Patricia McCloskey may be looking at that legal tangle as well.

United Press International is considering whether to send a "cease and desist" order to the couple because of their use of a UPI photo as part of a personal greeting card, a news service official said.

The photo in question was taken by Bill Greenblatt, UPI's photographer in St. Louis.

Greenblatt captured the image while he was covering a protest June 28 in the Central West End of St. Louis. The confrontation arose when protesters marched up Portland Place, a private street, and were met by the armed McCloskeys, who were on their lawn.

Then in September, the couple made new waves on social media when they were confronted by a few protesters as they picked up greeting cards at a local print shop. That set-to was then reported by numerous news outlets.

(Note: The video contains foul language)