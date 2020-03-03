Urban Chestnut honors Stan Musial in new brew

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In a town that loves its baseball and its beer, the latest offering from Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. is bound to be a hit:

#6 Classic American Lager — in other words, "a can of Stan."

The new offering from Urban Chestnut celebrates Cardinal legend Stan Musial and the 100 years it has been since his birth.

("The Man" was born Nov. 21, 1920, but why wait until winter and year's end to ship a new brew?)

Musial, who wore No. 6 for his entire career, is one of baseball's all-time great hitters, a 24-time All-Star and a first-ballot inductee in 1969 into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Urban Chestnut barons said they used a pre-Prohibition recipe to create the Pilsner-style brew with an alcohol content of 4.5%. It will be sold in 16-ounce cans.

The special edition goes on sale March 16 at bars, restaurants and Busch Stadium. It also will be available in grocery and liquor stores in four-packs.

