US Rep. Cori Bush corrals coverage in fashion pubs

Although St. Louis' latest Democratic U.S. representative, Cori Bush, has been in office less than a month, the publicity has come quick.

Bush, who last year unseated longtime Democratic incumbent William "Lacy" Clay, is featured in not one, but two style-and-lifestyle publications.

And both articles bring in other STL natives as well.

In the latest edition of Teen Vogue, Bush is featured in an article headlined "Can She Bring the Movement for Black Lives to Congress?"

The freshman rep is interviewed by Guardian columnist Derecka Purnell, a St. Louis native who is described as an abolitionist and human rights lawyer.

The article provides a short biographical sketch of Bush, including mention of the fact that her father, Errol Bush, was the mayor of Northwoods in the 1990s.

When asked about her motivation to seek public office, Bush is quoted as saying, "I don't want anybody to have to feel hunger the way that I felt hunger."