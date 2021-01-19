US Rep. Cori Bush corrals coverage in fashion pubs

Although St. Louis' latest Democratic U.S. representative, Cori Bush, has been in office less than a month, the publicity has come quick.
Bush, who last year unseated longtime Democratic incumbent William "Lacy" Clay, is featured in not one, but two style-and-lifestyle publications.
And both articles bring in other STL natives as well.
In the latest edition of Teen Vogue, Bush is featured in an article headlined "Can She Bring the Movement for Black Lives to Congress?"
The freshman rep is interviewed by Guardian columnist Derecka Purnell, a St. Louis native who is described as an abolitionist and human rights lawyer.
The article provides a short biographical sketch of Bush, including mention of the fact that her father, Errol Bush, was the mayor of Northwoods in the 1990s.
When asked about her motivation to seek public office, Bush is quoted as saying, "I don't want anybody to have to feel hunger the way that I felt hunger."
The piece includes a fashion-shoot montage of Bush in various outfits.
Bush also pops up in the latest edition of InStyle, as one of the "50 Women Making the World a Better Place in 2021."
In the article, Bush is quoted as saying, "My goal is to do my part to end racism in this country. And I am proud of my journey."
And our mighty metro is represented by another one of the 50 women: Rebecca van Bergen, founder of Nest, an international nonprofit that supports those who make hand-crafted goods.
Van Bergen is a 2000 graduate of John Burroughs High School and has a master's degree in social work from Washington University.
In the article, van Bergen points out that "the pandemic opened our eyes to the resiliency of home-based labor, particularly women and moms. It's important that these people be paid fairly."