Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When U.S. Rep. Cori Bush shows up Tuesday night at the State of the Union Address by President Joe Biden, her special guest will be Michael Brown Sr.

Brown is the father of Michael Brown, who was killed in 2014 by a Ferguson police officer — a death that spurred numerous national protests of police abuse.

The elder Brown is the president and co-founder of the Michael Brown Sr. Chosen For Change organization.

“The police killing of Michael Brown in 2014 is what propelled me and many others into lives dedicated to building a world where Mike would still be here with us,” Bush said in a statement.

Since being elected to the U.S. House in 2020, Bush has introduced several bills related to Brown’s death, including one measure to pay for mental health care for those affected by police violence, and another to create a special division in the Department of Health and Human Services to examine alternatives to incarceration and policing.