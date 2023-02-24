Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One important ally of Kimberly M. Gardner — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis — has remained silent, at least publicly, about the current controversy involving a move to remove Gardner from office.

Bush has been a visible and vocal supporter of Gardner in the past and has appeared on several occasions with the St. Louis circuit attorney.

In August 2020, Bush, Gardner and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones appeared together to celebrate their elections.

On Wednesday, in their first public split, Jones criticized Gardner for the handling of the case involving Janae Edmondson, a 17-year-old girl who had both legs amputated after she was struck by a car driven by a man who had violated his bond more than 50 times.

Stopping just short of calling for her resignation, Jones said Gardner “really needs to do some soul-searching of whether or not she wants to continue as Circuit Attorney — because she’s lost the trust of the people.”

Bush, however, has made no comments about the situation on social media: None of her two Facebook and two Twitter accounts make any mention of the situation.

Also, none of the press statements or news items available to view on Bush’s congressional website make any mention of the Gardner situation.

A call to Bush spokesperson Marina Chafa was not answered and the cellphone did not have a working voice mail set up. A text message to that number, immediately following the phone call, also elicited no response.

Further, no one answered calls at Bush’s Washington office or her local office in north St. Louis. There has been no response to voicemail messages left at both of those numbers.