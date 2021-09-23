USS St. Louis documentary makes debut Monday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The USS St. Louis is casting off, several times actually, in the near future on KETC (Channel 9).

A documentary about the newly commissioned Navy fighting ship — the seventh Navy vessel named in honor of our fair burg — will make its maiden showing at 7 p.m. Monday.

The show will be repeated at 9 p.m. Wednesday, and then again at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3.

Officially titled “USS St. Louis: Centuries of Service,” the film was written and produced by Kara Vaninger. The Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and the Missouri Historical Society were production partners.

This latest USS St. Louis was put into service in August 2020. It is known as a littoral combat vessel, designed for surface and submarine combat in coastal waters. It is 388 feet long, with a top speed of more than 40 knots (about 46 mph) and a crew of about 70.

The film includes clips of the ship’s launch in Florida during its commissioning ceremony.

Presiding over the ceremony was STLer Barbara Broadhurst Taylor, the ship’s sponsor.