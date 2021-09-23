USS St. Louis documentary makes debut Monday

The USS St. Louis is casting off, several times actually, in the near future on KETC (Channel 9).
A documentary about the newly commissioned Navy fighting ship — the seventh Navy vessel named in honor of our fair burg — will make its maiden showing at 7 p.m. Monday.
The show will be repeated at 9 p.m. Wednesday, and then again at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3.
Officially titled “USS St. Louis: Centuries of Service,” the film was written and produced by Kara Vaninger. The Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and the Missouri Historical Society were production partners.
This latest USS St. Louis was put into service in August 2020. It is known as a littoral combat vessel, designed for surface and submarine combat in coastal waters. It is 388 feet long, with a top speed of more than 40 knots (about 46 mph) and a crew of about 70.
The film includes clips of the ship’s launch in Florida during its commissioning ceremony.
Presiding over the ceremony was STLer Barbara Broadhurst Taylor, the ship’s sponsor.
As sponsor, Taylor kicked off the vessel’s construction in 2017 when she authenticated the ship during a keel-laying ceremony. As Navy tradition dictates, her initials were welded onto the ship’s keel. She also broke the champagne bottle in christening it in December 2018.
“To witness the skill and commitment of the officers and crew of USS St. Louis as they brought our magnificent ship to life has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Taylor said.
Another feature of the film is footage of the World War II-era USS St. Louis. Based in Pearl Harbor, the light cruiser was awarded 11 battle stars and earned the moniker “Lucky Lou.”
The first ship to bear the city’s name was a sloop of war launched in 1828. Then the name was carried by a Civil War gunboat; a Spanish-American War troop ship; a World War I cruiser; then “Lucky Lou”; and a cargo ship decommissioned in 1991.