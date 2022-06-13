USS St. Louis headed for rough waters, and decommissioning

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The USS St. Louis, which set sail two years ago with full steam, now seems to be taking on water.

Specifically, it's not just our fair burg's navigable namesake that the U.S. Navy has a problem with: It's the whole nine-vessel line of that type of ship — known as Freedom-class littoral combat ships.

At a recent hearing for a House Armed Forces subcommittee, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday told members that the Navy is entertaining the notion of selling them, or perhaps even giving them away.

In a story by Task & Purpose, an online publication that covers U.S. armed services and the defense industry, Gilday suggested that the ships could be given to smaller countries to use for coastal drug interdiction missions.

According to Task & Purpose, the ships have been hobbled by a design flaw that limits their speed and makes them unsuitable for anti-submarine warfare, their main purpose.

As it stands now, the Navy plans to decommission the USS St. Louis and the eight other littorals in 2023.

The ships cost about $450 million each to build.

STLer Barbara Broadhurst Taylor, of the Enterprise Holdings Inc. family, is the official sponsor of the USS St. Louis. She presided over the keel-laying in 2017 and then broke the champagne bottle to christen it in 2018. The ship officially joined the Navy fleet in August 2018.

Six other ships have borne the city's name: a sloop of war launched in 1828; a Civil War gunboat; a Spanish-American War troop ship; a World War I cruiser; a World War II light cruiser; and a cargo ship decommissioned in 1991.

