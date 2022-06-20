USS St. Louis may stay afloat despite planned cuts by Navy

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The fate of the USS St. Louis — threatened with being decommissioned after only two years at sea — can best be described by a line from famous local product Yogi Berra:

“It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”

After bleak testimony over the last few weeks before a House Armed Services subcommittee, the U.S. Naval Institute now reports that lawmakers last week told the Navy to keep five of its nine active Littoral Combat Ships, of which the USS St. Louis is the newest.

USNI is an independent organization that covers news about the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard.

Even brighter news on the horizon comes from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which reported Sunday that the USS Fort Worth already has been named as one of the five survivors of the scrapyard.

The Star-Telegram reported that it obtained a list from congressional sources that, along with their city’s ship, named the other four protected vessels as being the USS St. Louis, USS Wichita, USS Billings and USS Indianapolis.

Following the proceedings closely is STLer Barbara Broadhurst Taylor, of the Enterprise Holdings Inc. family, who is the official sponsor of the USS St. Louis.

“I think this is all preliminary,” Taylor said. “Any decommissioning has to go through more committees and Congress before it is over.”

“But it looks like the USS St. Louis made the first cut,” she said.

Taylor presided over the keel-laying in 2017 and then broke the champagne bottle to christen it in 2018. The ship officially joined the Navy fleet in August 2020.

This recent news makes a visit next month from members of the ship’s crew a bit more joyous.

On July 18-21, Cmdr. Hiram Andreu, the ship’s commanding officer, and three other crew members will be in town for a visit, to meet with civic organizations and youth groups to encourage STEM outreach.

In previous congressional testimony, the Navy told lawmakers that the ships — which cost taxpayers about $450 million each — suffer from design flaws that limit their speed and makes them unsuitable for anti-submarine warfare, their original purpose.

Six other ships have borne St. Louis’ name: a sloop of war launched in 1828; a Civil War gunboat; a Spanish-American War troop ship; a World War I cruiser; a World War II light cruiser; and a cargo ship decommissioned in 1991.

