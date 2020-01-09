USS St. Louis top brass meets with STL high school students

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some Navy brass sailed into St. Louis this week to meet with local high-school students.

The top two officers and the highest-ranked enlisted man from the Navy's newest battleship, the USS St. Louis, talked Wednesday at Soldiers Memorial with JROTC units from Cleveland Junior Naval Academy and Vashon High School.

Known as the ship's "triad," the sailors were Cmdr. Kevin Hagan, commanding officer; Cmdr. Eric D. Turner, executive officer; and Command Senior Chief Brandon Ellison.

Then on Thursday, the three also spoke to students at Fort Zumwalt East and Pattonville high schools.