Utility chief, bank boss lauded by STL Variety club

Leaders in the local gas and cash industries are being lauded for their philanthropy.
Suzanne Sitherwood, CEO of Spire, and Lawrence K. Otto, U.S. Bank's St. Louis market president, have been selected as the "Man and Woman of the Year" by Variety the Children's Charity.
The award is given annually to the pair that "play an active role in shaping the St. Louis community," the group reports.
Along with heading Spire since 2012, Sitherwood is chair of the Federal Reserve of St. Louis and Alliance STL, and serves on the boards of the United Way and St. Louis Regional Chamber.
Otto, a former chair of Variety, serves on several charitable boards, including the Boys Scouts of America and the St. Louis Public Library board.
The pair will be applauded April 25 at Variety's annual "Dinner With The Stars" at Stifel Theatre. For information or tickets, call 314-720-7712 or go to varietystl.org.