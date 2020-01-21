Utility chief, bank boss lauded by STL Variety club

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Leaders in the local gas and cash industries are being lauded for their philanthropy.

Suzanne Sitherwood, CEO of Spire, and Lawrence K. Otto, U.S. Bank's St. Louis market president, have been selected as the "Man and Woman of the Year" by Variety the Children's Charity.

The award is given annually to the pair that "play an active role in shaping the St. Louis community," the group reports.

Along with heading Spire since 2012, Sitherwood is chair of the Federal Reserve of St. Louis and Alliance STL, and serves on the boards of the United Way and St. Louis Regional Chamber.

Otto, a former chair of Variety, serves on several charitable boards, including the Boys Scouts of America and the St. Louis Public Library board.

The pair will be applauded April 25 at Variety's annual "Dinner With The Stars" at Stifel Theatre. For information or tickets, call 314-720-7712 or go to varietystl.org.

