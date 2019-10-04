Brett Blume, a reporter and news anchor at KMOX (1120 AM) for 17 years, died Thursday (Oct. 3, 2019) after a lengthy illness. He was 55.
Mr. Blume is survived by his wife, Kathy Blume, and one son, Devin Blume, both of Glen Carbon, Illinois.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Carbon Road, Glen Carbon, Illinois. Visitation will be at the chapel from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
According to a post on the KMOX website, Mr. Blume had been "facing a number of significant health challenges since February," which was when Mr. Blume was last working on the air.
Mr. Blume grew up in north St. Louis County, then moved to Troy, Illinois, where he graduated from Triad High School.
He earned a bachelor's degree in 1986 from SIU-Edwardsville and began working at radio stations in STL and Southern Illinois. Before joining KMOX in September 2002, Mr. Blume was a reporter at KWMU (90.7 FM).