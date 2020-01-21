Veteran meteorologist returns home on KSDK

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The lure of local television has pulled Jim Castillo back into the barometric business as the newest meteorologist at KSDK (Channel 5).

A Florissant native and Mizzou grad, Castillo will join chief cloudwatcher Scott Connell and meteorologists Tracy Hinson and Anthony Slaughter.

He will anchor weather segments during afternoon and evening newscasts on weekdays and Saturday.

Castillo earned a bachelor’s degree in atmospheric science and meteorology from the University of Missouri in 1989. His television career includes stops in several major markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Seattle and Philadelphia.

According to an online biography, Castillo left the TV weather biz in 2015 to work as a real estate broker.

"Being away from my hometown made me appreciate its hipness, diversity and amazing food, and I really missed the people," Castillo said in a statement.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.