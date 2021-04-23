‘Voice of St. Louis’ hires STL voices to replace Limbaugh

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Moore, KMOX program director, said that after May 3, a rotating set of part-time hosts already working at the station will fill in on Overnight America.

"With Cardinal baseball on, we end up only having one, maybe two, shows a week," Moore said. "So we'll give some people here a chance to do some hosting and then take a look at it when the baseball season is over."

Mathews has been on STL radio since 1988, coming to town initially as a country-music DJ. He has been working part-time at KMOX since 2019 as a fill-in and weekend host.

The naming of the new trio completes a move away from a conservative tone that the station began picking up when it started airing Limbaugh's show in 1994.

The first sign of that move came in early March, when former KMOX show host Mark Reardon was moved to KFTK (97.1 FM), also owned by Audacy and one of STL's most conservative stations.

Reardon, who came to KMOX in 2008, immediately followed Limbaugh's show with his own local 2-6 p.m. show. He normally embraced a conservative political viewpoint.