To go with the congratulations on Israel’s 75th anniversary, U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner also introduced legislation aimed at terrorism in the Middle East.

Wagner, vice chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, introduced on Friday a bipartisan bill that would add to the existing Abraham Accords by aiming its sights at maritime threats from Iran and other non-state belligerents.

“As Iran continues to flout restrictions on its nuclear program and fund terrorist proxies around the region, closer security cooperation between Abraham Accords countries must remain a top U.S. priority,” said Wagner, a Republican from Town and Country.

The bill would require the U.S. defense department to expand intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance. Along with checking Iran, it also would keep a closer eye on violent extremist organizations and criminal networks.