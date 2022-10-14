Wanted: Republicans willing to serve as election judges in north St. Louis County

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Uncle Rick wants you!

Short of putting his face on a recruitment poster, Rick Stream, St. Louis County’s Republican elections director, is putting out calls for election judges to work on Election Day, Nov. 8.

But not just any judges: Stream is looking specifically for those of the GOP persuasion and, even more specifically, those GOPers who are willing to travel to north St. Louis County.

“We need about 50 to 60 more judges to man the 60 polling places in north St. Louis County area,” Stream said.

Of course there’s money involved (after all, this is politics). And one would think a one-day job paying as much as $250 would spark some interest.

But Stream said the issue is not money; it’s location, location, location.

“Honestly, people tell me it’s a fear of crime, coming up to North County,” said Stream, who recently was on KMOX (1120 AM) to deliver his pitch for judges.

Stream said there has never been a police incident at the Election Board offices, which now are at the old Northwest Plaza site.

“And as far as the polling places go, we’ve never had a case of anyone being harassed,” he said. “The police can’t be inside the polling place, but they are always around.”

Compounding the problem is the overall decline in the number of Republicans now living in St. Louis County.

“There’s no arguing that we’re now a Democratic county,” Stream said, then noted that many GOPers have moved away.

St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties don’t have trouble finding Republican judges, he said.

Rene Artman, chair of the St. Louis County Republican committee, said she told party members at a meeting Wednesday to help spread the word.

“We need (a full contingent of) election judges,” she said, “to make sure everything is on the up and up.”