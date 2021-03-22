Wash U. administrator takes job at University of Virginia

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Washington University administrator Robyn S. Hadley will be heading east this summer to take a position at the University of Virginia.

An associate vice chancellor and dean for scholar programs at the school, Hadley will become UVA’s vice president and chief student affairs officer.

The new gig, which starts June 1, assigns Hadley to lead a staff of more than 200 people working in student affairs.

A North Carolina native, Hadley has been at Wash U. since 2014 leading a scholars program and working to increase enrollment among historically underrepresented students.

Prior to her stop here in STL, Hadley had worked in the import/export business and in secondary education.

Hadley is a graduate of the University of North Carolina, where she earned a bachelor's degree in public policy analysis. She also played two years on the Tar Heels' women's basketball team

From there, she went on to study at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.