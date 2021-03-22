 Skip to main content
Wash U. administrator takes job at University of Virginia
Robyn S. Hadley

Robyn S. Hadley of Washington University. (Photo by Washington University)

Washington University administrator Robyn S. Hadley will be heading east this summer to take a position at the University of Virginia.

An associate vice chancellor and dean for scholar programs at the school, Hadley will become UVA’s vice president and chief student affairs officer.

The new gig, which starts June 1, assigns Hadley to lead a staff of more than 200 people working in student affairs.

A North Carolina native, Hadley has been at Wash U. since 2014 leading a scholars program and working to increase enrollment among historically underrepresented students.

Prior to her stop here in STL, Hadley had worked in the import/export business and in secondary education.

Hadley is a graduate of the University of North Carolina, where she earned a bachelor's degree in public policy analysis. She also played two years on the Tar Heels' women's basketball team

From there, she went on to study at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar.

