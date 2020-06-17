You are the owner of this article.
Wash U. arts program gets new chairperson
Wash U. arts program gets new chairperson

Lisa Bulawsky

Lisa Bulawsky. (Photo by Washington University)

Washington University art professor Lisa Bulawsky has been named the chair of the master's degree program of fine arts in visual art.

Her appointment goes into effect July 1. Bulawsky, who joined the faculty in 1996, also is the director of the Island Press printmaking workshop, part of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

