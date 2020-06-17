Wash U. arts program gets new chairperson

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Washington University art professor Lisa Bulawsky has been named the chair of the master's degree program of fine arts in visual art.
Her appointment goes into effect July 1. Bulawsky, who joined the faculty in 1996, also is the director of the Island Press printmaking workshop, part of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.
