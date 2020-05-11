Wash U. doctor lauded for nervous system research

Tip of the health-care cap to Dr. David H. Gutmann, who has received the Advocate of Hope Award from the national Neurofibromatosis Network.
Gutmann is the vice chair for research affairs in the neurology department at Washington University's medical school.
In 1994, Gutmann established the neurofibromatosis clinical program at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. He also founded and directs the Washington University Neurofibromatosis Center.
The disease is a genetic disorder of the nervous system characterized by tumors that can grow on nerves in the brain and throughout the body.
