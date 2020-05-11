Wash U. doctor lauded for nervous system research

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tip of the health-care cap to Dr. David H. Gutmann, who has received the Advocate of Hope Award from the national Neurofibromatosis Network.

Gutmann is the vice chair for research affairs in the neurology department at Washington University's medical school.

In 1994, Gutmann established the neurofibromatosis clinical program at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. He also founded and directs the Washington University Neurofibromatosis Center.

The disease is a genetic disorder of the nervous system characterized by tumors that can grow on nerves in the brain and throughout the body.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.