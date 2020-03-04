You are the owner of this article.
Wash U. vice chancellor named president of DePauw
Wash U. vice chancellor named president of DePauw

Lori S. White

Lori S. White. (Photo courtesy of Washington University)

 Joe Angeles/WUSTL Photos

Lori S. White, vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University, soon will be the new president of DePauw University.

White will leave May 31 and take her new job effective July 1, Washington University announced Tuesday on social media.

DePauw is a private liberal arts college of slightly less than 2,000 students in Greencastle, Indiana, about 200 miles east of St. Louis.

White came to Wash U. in 2015, after spending eight years at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She also has had stints at the University of Southern California; the University of California Irvine; and Stanford, Georgetown and San Diego State universities.

A native San Franciscan, she earned bachelor's degrees from the University of California Berkeley and a doctorate from Stanford.

Rob Wild, dean of students and associate vice chancellor, will serve as an interim replacement for White until a new vice chancellor is hired.

Sports