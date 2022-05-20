Washington U. law student competes on Jeopardy!

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Another trivia pursuer from STL managed Friday to grab a "lifelong dream" spot on "Jeopardy!

Li-Mae McClellan, a law student at Washington University, competed Friday afternoon on the greatest game show. Alas, she did not win a chance to play Monday.

She led by $1,000 after the first round, but five-time winner Ryan Long cranked up his correctness in Double Jeopardy and won his sixth day.

McClellan had a shot entering Final Jeopardy but, ever the gambler, risked it all and got the question wrong.

Originally from Colorado Springs, McClellan has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado. She is pursuing a law degree and a master's in gender studies at Washington University.

