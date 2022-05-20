 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington U. law student competes on Jeopardy!

Li-Mae McClellan

Li-Mae McClellan (Photo by Jeopardy Productions Inc.)

Another trivia pursuer from STL managed Friday to grab a "lifelong dream" spot on "Jeopardy! 

Li-Mae McClellan, a law student at Washington University, competed Friday afternoon on the greatest game show. Alas, she did not win a chance to play Monday.

She led by $1,000 after the first round, but five-time winner Ryan Long cranked up his correctness in Double Jeopardy and won his sixth day.

McClellan had a shot entering Final Jeopardy but, ever the gambler, risked it all and got the question wrong.

Originally from Colorado Springs, McClellan has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado. She is pursuing a law degree and a master's in gender studies at Washington University.

