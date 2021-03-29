 Skip to main content
Washington U. names new public relations chief
Washington U. names new public relations chief

Julie Hail Flory

Julie Hail Flory (Photo by Washington University)

 James Byard

Another "interim" vanishes at Washington University, as Julie Hail Flory has been named the new vice chancellor for marketing and communications.

After having served for 14 months as the school's interim vice chancellor for public affairs, Flory will take over the new gig on April 1.

"Julie has been an exceptional leader this past year, successfully navigating our community through a pandemic with clarity and empathy," Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said in a statement.

Flory has been working at Washington U. since 2014, after having spent 13 years at the University of Notre Dame in its public relations department.

After earning a journalism degree at San Jose State University, Flory worked as a television reporter/anchor in Colorado, Idaho and Indiana. She also has a master's degree in American culture studies from Washington U.

