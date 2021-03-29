Washington U. names new public relations chief

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Another "interim" vanishes at Washington University, as Julie Hail Flory has been named the new vice chancellor for marketing and communications.

After having served for 14 months as the school's interim vice chancellor for public affairs, Flory will take over the new gig on April 1.

"Julie has been an exceptional leader this past year, successfully navigating our community through a pandemic with clarity and empathy," Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said in a statement.

Flory has been working at Washington U. since 2014, after having spent 13 years at the University of Notre Dame in its public relations department.

After earning a journalism degree at San Jose State University, Flory worked as a television reporter/anchor in Colorado, Idaho and Indiana. She also has a master's degree in American culture studies from Washington U.

