Washington U. names new public relations chief

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Another "interim" vanishes at Washington University, as Julie Hail Flory has been named the new vice chancellor for marketing and communications.
After having served for 14 months as the school's interim vice chancellor for public affairs, Flory will take over the new gig on April 1.
"Julie has been an exceptional leader this past year, successfully navigating our community through a pandemic with clarity and empathy," Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said in a statement.
Flory has been working at Washington U. since 2014, after having spent 13 years at the University of Notre Dame in its public relations department.
After earning a journalism degree at San Jose State University, Flory worked as a television reporter/anchor in Colorado, Idaho and Indiana. She also has a master's degree in American culture studies from Washington U.
Tags
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.