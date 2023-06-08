Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If piling up international awards is a good way to grab a Nobel Prize, Washington University professor Dr. Jeffrey I. Gordon just might want to book a flexible-flight date to Norway.

Once again, Gordon — aka the “Father of the Gut Microbiome” — has been honored internationally for his work in the field of medicine.

On Wednesday, Gordon won the Princess of Asturias Award in Spain for his “contributions to research into the essential role of communities of microorganisms in life on earth.”

Gordon, who is the director of the Edison Family Center for Genome Sciences & Systems Biology, has been a pioneer in the research of the role gut microbiomes play in causing obesity and childhood malnutrition.

Gut microbiomes, simply put, are the microorganisms that live in the intestinal tract and are key to the digestion of food and regulation of metabolism and immunity.

On the popular culture side, Gordon was featured in 2020 on “60 Minutes.” The show tied Gordon’s work with the rising popularity of probiotics, which are marketed as aids to maintaining good digestive health.

This week’s award in Spain is just the latest laurel he has earned in the last seven years. Here is a list of Gordon’s awards, many of them bestowed on people who then go on to receive the Nobel Prize for Medicine:

• 2021: Gordon won the International Balzan Award from Switzerland.

• 2019: Gordon was awarded the Frontiers of Knowledge Award from the BBVA Foundation. Three previous winners have gone on to win the Nobel Prize.

• 2018: The Royal Society awarded Gordon the Copley Medal, the most prestigious scientific award in the United Kingdom. The award has been given to 52 winners of the Nobel Prize.

• 2017: Gordon scored a trio of triumphs: the Sanofi-Institut Pasteur International Award, the Louisa Gross Horwitz Prize from Columbia University (43 Horwitz winners went on to Nobel Prizes), and the Massry Prize (12 went on to Nobels).

• 2016: Gordon won the Steven C. Beering Award. Six past Beering winners eventually ended up with Nobels.