Washington U. researcher wins another prestigious medical award

The list of prestigious medical awards not bestowed upon Washington University professor Dr. Jeffrey I. Gordon might be shorter than his list of wins.
Last week, Gordon received the George M. Kober Medal from the Association of American Physicians in recognition of his outstanding contributions to medical research.
Gordon, director of the Center for Genome Sciences and Systems Biology, has pioneered the research into gut microbiomes and the role they play in causing obesity and childhood malnutrition.
Created in 1929, the Kober Medal is the highest honor given by the physicians' group.
And if resumé-building is required to win a Nobel Prize, Gordon's curriculum vitae should be perched right at the top of the pile.
The Kober Medal has been given to 13 Nobel laureates. And it's just the latest in Gordon's recent string of accolades:
• In 2019, Gordon was awarded the Frontiers of Knowledge Award from the BBVA Foundation. Three previous winners have gone on to win the Nobel Prize.
• In 2018, The Royal Society awarded Gordon the Copley Medal, the most prestigious scientific award in the United Kingdom. The award has been given to 52 winners of the Nobel Prize.
• In 2017, Gordon scored a trio of triumphs: the Sanofi-Institut Pasteur International Award, the Louisa Gross Horwitz Prize from Columbia University (43 Horwitz winners went on to Nobel Prizes), and the Massry Prize (12 went on to Nobels).
• In 2016, Gordon won the Steven C. Beering Award. Six past Beering winners eventually ended up with Nobels.
"Jeffrey Gordon has revolutionized our ability to study the gut microbiome," said Dr. David H. Perlmutter, dean of Washington University's medical school. "His discoveries have profound implications for the health of the public on a global scale.”