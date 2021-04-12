Washington U. researcher wins another prestigious medical award

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The list of prestigious medical awards not bestowed upon Washington University professor Dr. Jeffrey I. Gordon might be shorter than his list of wins.

Last week, Gordon received the George M. Kober Medal from the Association of American Physicians in recognition of his outstanding contributions to medical research.

Gordon, director of the Center for Genome Sciences and Systems Biology, has pioneered the research into gut microbiomes and the role they play in causing obesity and childhood malnutrition.

Created in 1929, the Kober Medal is the highest honor given by the physicians' group.

And if resumé-building is required to win a Nobel Prize, Gordon's curriculum vitae should be perched right at the top of the pile.

The Kober Medal has been given to 13 Nobel laureates. And it's just the latest in Gordon's recent string of accolades: