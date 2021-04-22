 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington U. spokesperson named to STL Press Club board
0 comments

Washington U. spokesperson named to STL Press Club board

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Julie Hail Flory

Julie Hail Flory (Photo by Washington University)

 James Byard

Less than a month after being officially named as a Washington University vice chancellor, Julie Hail Flory has joined up with the board of directors at the St. Louis Press Club.

Flory is the seventh new Press Club board member named since October.

She joins radio exec Becky Domyan; event planner Kevin Smith; philanthropist Miran Halen; public relations veteran Sarah Thompson; St. Louis County election commissioner Peggy Barnhart; and media lawyer Joseph E. Martineau.

On April 1, Flory became the vice chancellor for marketing and communications at the university. She had worked in that capacity for more than a year on an interim basis.

Flory has been working at Washington U. since 2014, after having spent 13 years at the University of Notre Dame in its public relations department.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lawsuit challenges earnings tax on remote workers

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports