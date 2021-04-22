Washington U. spokesperson named to STL Press Club board

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Less than a month after being officially named as a Washington University vice chancellor, Julie Hail Flory has joined up with the board of directors at the St. Louis Press Club.

Flory is the seventh new Press Club board member named since October.

She joins radio exec Becky Domyan; event planner Kevin Smith; philanthropist Miran Halen; public relations veteran Sarah Thompson; St. Louis County election commissioner Peggy Barnhart; and media lawyer Joseph E. Martineau.

On April 1, Flory became the vice chancellor for marketing and communications at the university. She had worked in that capacity for more than a year on an interim basis.

Flory has been working at Washington U. since 2014, after having spent 13 years at the University of Notre Dame in its public relations department.

