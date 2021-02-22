Washington U. virologist named Howard Hughes fellow

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Virologist Autumn Holmes, a post-doctoral researcher at Washington University's medical school, has been tabbed as a Hanna H. Gray Fellow by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

To promote faculty diversity, the fellowship provides up to $1.4 million over eight years to early-career scientists from underrepresented backgrounds.

In her work, Holmes focuses on finding new therapies for emerging infectious diseases.

She works under the direction of virologist/immunologist Dr. Michael S. Diamond, who recently was inducted into the National Academy of Inventors for his work on West Nile, Zika and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.