Washington U. virologist named Howard Hughes fellow
Autumn Holmes

Autumn Holmes (Photo by Washington University)

Virologist Autumn Holmes, a post-doctoral researcher at Washington University's medical school, has been tabbed as a Hanna H. Gray Fellow by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

To promote faculty diversity, the fellowship provides up to $1.4 million over eight years to early-career scientists from underrepresented backgrounds.

In her work, Holmes focuses on finding new therapies for emerging infectious diseases. 

She works under the direction of virologist/immunologist Dr. Michael S. Diamond, who recently was inducted into the National Academy of Inventors for his work on West Nile, Zika and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

