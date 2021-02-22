Washington U. virologist named Howard Hughes fellow

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Virologist Autumn Holmes, a post-doctoral researcher at Washington University's medical school, has been tabbed as a Hanna H. Gray Fellow by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.
To promote faculty diversity, the fellowship provides up to $1.4 million over eight years to early-career scientists from underrepresented backgrounds.
In her work, Holmes focuses on finding new therapies for emerging infectious diseases.
She works under the direction of virologist/immunologist Dr. Michael S. Diamond, who recently was inducted into the National Academy of Inventors for his work on West Nile, Zika and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Tags
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.