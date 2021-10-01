Website ranks best STL public, private high schools

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some people bristle at the mention of high schools and "the St. Louis question."

Take note that this bureau is decidedly not one of them. Heck, we revel in it.

So let's just jump feet-first into a list of the best public and private secondary schools in our mighty metro area.

The list comes from Niche, a website that helps families with school selections.

First, let's look at the top public high schools:

At the top of the heap is Ladue Horton Watkins, followed by Clayton, Lafayette and Kirkwood.

In the fifth spot is Parkway West, which edged out its rival, No. 6 Parkway Central. Rounding out the top 10 are Marquette, Summit, Metro and Pattonville.

Side note: In a ranking of best public school districts in Missouri, the top four spots went to Ladue, Clayton, Kirkwood and Rockwood, respectively.

The highest-ranked public high school in St. Charles, No. 13, is Francis Howell; the strongest finisher in the Metro East is Edwardsville, at No. 24; And Windsor, at No. 41, did the best out of Jefferson County schools.